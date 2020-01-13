The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Joe Flemming


1932 - 2020
Joe Flemming Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Maywood Joe Flemming, 87, of the 800 block of Shell Rd. passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his home. He was born on September 21, 1932 in Norfolk to the late Willie and Mary Flemming. Joe was a flooring installer by trade and part owner of Chesapeake Flooring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Hodge and a brother, Willard Flemming.

He is survived by his wife, Constance D. Flemming; two sons, Carl Flemming and his wife Belinda and Donald Flemming and his wife Suzanne; three grandchildren, Carlie Cartwright and husband Chris, Alison Freehling and husband TJ, and Donald Flemming, Jr. and fiancÃ©e Marissa; two great grandchildren, Christopher and Colin; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 13, 2020
