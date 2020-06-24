Joe Louis Wyche Sr.
Transitioned June 17, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield, VA. Joe was born in Capron, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Gloria & a sister Virginia Demmons. He retired from the US Postal Service and was a member at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. He served on the Men's Choir, Deacon Board, Usher & Sunday School ministry. He leaves 2 sons Joe Wyche Jr. (Donica); Shawn Wyche (Crystal); 8 grands Xavier, Kendall, Rashon, Jonae, Carlique, Brianna, Heaven, Kingston, 7 great-grands, an aunt Lena Clark, two sister-in-law's Oretha & Celestine; special niece Irishteen; nephews Robert & Anthony, host of family & friends. Graveside service Wed. June 24th, 12 noon @ Calvary Cemetery, 1600 St Julian Ave. Norfolk. Fitchett Funeral Home. Liberty Street, Chesapeake

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fitchett Funeral & Cremation Services - Chesapeake
1821 E. Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 545-1112
