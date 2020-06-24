Transitioned June 17, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield, VA. Joe was born in Capron, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Gloria & a sister Virginia Demmons. He retired from the US Postal Service and was a member at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. He served on the Men's Choir, Deacon Board, Usher & Sunday School ministry. He leaves 2 sons Joe Wyche Jr. (Donica); Shawn Wyche (Crystal); 8 grands Xavier, Kendall, Rashon, Jonae, Carlique, Brianna, Heaven, Kingston, 7 great-grands, an aunt Lena Clark, two sister-in-law's Oretha & Celestine; special niece Irishteen; nephews Robert & Anthony, host of family & friends. Graveside service Wed. June 24th, 12 noon @ Calvary Cemetery, 1600 St Julian Ave. Norfolk. Fitchett Funeral Home. Liberty Street, Chesapeake
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.