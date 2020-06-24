Or Copy this URL to Share

Transitioned June 17, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Chesterfield, VA. Joe was born in Capron, VA. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Gloria & a sister Virginia Demmons. He retired from the US Postal Service and was a member at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. He served on the Men's Choir, Deacon Board, Usher & Sunday School ministry. He leaves 2 sons Joe Wyche Jr. (Donica); Shawn Wyche (Crystal); 8 grands Xavier, Kendall, Rashon, Jonae, Carlique, Brianna, Heaven, Kingston, 7 great-grands, an aunt Lena Clark, two sister-in-law's Oretha & Celestine; special niece Irishteen; nephews Robert & Anthony, host of family & friends. Graveside service Wed. June 24th, 12 noon @ Calvary Cemetery, 1600 St Julian Ave. Norfolk. Fitchett Funeral Home. Liberty Street, Chesapeake



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store