Joe Paul Dabbs was born in Anniston, AL to Elsie Loree Ackerman and James Aaron Dabbs on September, 15th 1951. He graduated high school from Grosse Ile High in 1969. He met his wife, Laurine Ann Valentine in March of 1976 while playing music at a coffee house on Grosse Ile, MI. They joined in marriage on March 20th, 1980 at the Belle Isle Flower Conservatory in Detroit, MI. Joe graduated from Wayne State University in 1975 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting.
He worked for over 40 years in multiple manufacturing and design locations including Chrysler Defense, General Dynamics, Masco Tech, Boeing; in the last 20 years at Huntington Ingalls Industries as an Expert in 3D Data Translation. He designed in 3D modeling, data translations, visualizations of Military Tanks, Automotive, Boeing passenger class airplanes and Nuclear Aircraft Carriers and Submarines.
He bought his first BMW, the R60, in March of 1976, the same year he met his wife. The two of them enjoyed a lifetime of riding and exploring the country.
He was a prolific singer/songwriter and music became a vital part of his entire life. He shared this great love with his wife and 4 daughters, writing music, recording songs, traveling the world, inspiring listeners.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother Elsie Loree Mulero, father James Aaron Dabbs, older brother Alan Dabbs.
Joe is survived by wife, Laurine Valentine-Dabbs, daughters Victoria Morcote, Cassandra and William Paffrath, Vanessa and Christopher Lesser, Athena Dabbs and Paul Blocker, his sisters Susan Eoff, and Laura Mulero Khalifeh, brothers Victor Mulero, Larry Mulero, and Ronald Mulero; grandchildren Gabriel, Marco and Elena Morcote, Matthew and Madelyn Paffrath, Avalyn and Elsie Lesser, Lilth and Jerico Blocker.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Joe Dabbs name to the to support cancer research.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA at 2 pm on January 18, 2020 with Father Grant Stokes officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019