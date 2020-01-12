|
|
Courtland - Joe Thomas Jordan, Jr, 83, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in Courtland Health and Rehabilitation Center. Joe was a native of Courtland and was the son of the late Joe Thomas Jordan and Ruby Lamb Jordan.
He was an Army Veteran and was a retired Maintenance Supervisor for Hancock Peanut Company. Joe was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Thomas Jordan, III and Michael Dean Jordan , his former wife and mother of his children, Patricia "Pat" Street Jordan, two sisters, Louise Harrup (John Robert) and Beth Gray, four grandchildren, Jesse and Jacob Jordan and Whitney and Tiffany Jordan and three great grandchildren, Maverick, Noah, and Graham, and his close friend and companion Barbara P. Bryant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020