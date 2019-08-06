|
CHESAPEAKE- Joel Keith Holtslander, 74, peacefully passed away August 3, 2019. Born in Albany, New York on January 1, 1945, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifelong lover of boating, fishing, and the beach. He worked for General Electric, Lake Shore, Inc., and Norfolk Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 2017. He loved history, crossword puzzles, the Moose, George Strait, NASCAR racing (especially Ricky Rudd), and the NY Giants.
Joel is predeceased by his parents, Jesse and Alta K. Holtslander, and four brothers, Richard, Edgar, Donald, and Francis. He is survived by his wife Karen; three daughters, Kristen Wall (Larry) of Lexington, NC; Karin Carver (Chris) of Elizabeth City, NC; and Brooke Archambeau (Tom) of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Hannah, Austin, Shelby, Ian, and Chloe; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda, Mike, Lisa, and Keith; a host of nieces and nephews, including Michelle Holtslander of Schenectady, NY; a special foster brother, Wes Baxter (Carolyn), of Galway, NY; former spouse and friend Betty Holtslander of Elizabeth City, NC; and Moose family and friends across the state.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. A reception will take place at Portsmouth Moose Lodge 898 immediately following the service. Burial will take place at 9 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday evening at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. The family wishes to thank the memory care team at Churchland House and Heartland Hospice for their compassion in Joelâ€™s final weeks. Memorial donations may be made to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Blvd, Mooseheart, IL 60539 or the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 6, 2019