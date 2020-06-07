CHESAPEAKE - FCACS (SW) Joel L. McCoy, USN, 43, died June 3, 2020. Macjack was born in Warner Robins, GA to Gerry and Larraine McCoy. He had served in the US Navy for over 25 years and had earned the rank of Senior Chief. In his free time, Macjack was an avid fisherman and known to be a sort of "fish whisperer" and outdoorsman. He enjoyed 3D printing, working on cars and wood working, especially making custom pens.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years, Lisa M. McCoy; daughters, Krista I. McCoy and Elizabeth J. McCoy of Chesapeake; parents, Gerry and Larraine of Hueytown, AL; paternal grandmother, Jewel McCoy of Pell City, AL; brother, Eric McCoy of Hueytown, AL; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service with full military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. For information and to express condolences to the family, visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.