Joel Lee McCoy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE - FCACS (SW) Joel L. McCoy, USN, 43, died June 3, 2020. Macjack was born in Warner Robins, GA to Gerry and Larraine McCoy. He had served in the US Navy for over 25 years and had earned the rank of Senior Chief. In his free time, Macjack was an avid fisherman and known to be a sort of "fish whisperer" and outdoorsman. He enjoyed 3D printing, working on cars and wood working, especially making custom pens.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 22 years, Lisa M. McCoy; daughters, Krista I. McCoy and Elizabeth J. McCoy of Chesapeake; parents, Gerry and Larraine of Hueytown, AL; paternal grandmother, Jewel McCoy of Pell City, AL; brother, Eric McCoy of Hueytown, AL; and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service with full military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. For information and to express condolences to the family, visit www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved