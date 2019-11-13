The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Orbase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel P. Orbase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel P. Orbase, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 10, 2019.

Born in Albay, Philippines, he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the U. S. Navy. He was a member of the Masons in Taipei.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Zenaida D. Orbase; sons, Jeffrey Orbase and wife, Shirleen, and Jozen Orbase and wife, Marissa; brother, Rudolfo Prescilla; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -