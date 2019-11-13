|
Joel P. Orbase, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Born in Albay, Philippines, he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the U. S. Navy. He was a member of the Masons in Taipei.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Zenaida D. Orbase; sons, Jeffrey Orbase and wife, Shirleen, and Jozen Orbase and wife, Marissa; brother, Rudolfo Prescilla; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019