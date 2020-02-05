|
|
Johanna (June) Evans passed away peacefully on February 2nd 2020 in Norfolk Sentara General Hospital with her loving daughter Jeanne by her side.
Johanna is survived by her sisters Mae Pavlovich, Georgeanne Wade and Betty Lou Jackson.
Her legacy will also live on through her surviving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory are children, son James Evans and his wife Susan; daughter, Jeanne Evans Saxton and her husband Fred; son, John Evans and his wife Nancy; and her son-in-law Thomas Douglass; grandchildren, Christin Sims and husband Matthew Sims; Matthew Barbour; Andrew Barbour and wife Holly Barbour; David Evans; Paul Evans; Stephanie Sheridan and husband Craig Sheridan; Lauren Evans; Jessica Evans; Josephine Saxton; Megan Patterson and Matthew Saxton; great grandchildren, Trae, Christian and Philip Sims; Akaash, Keya and Priya Barbour; Parker, Pieper and Preston Barbour.
Johanna was predeceased by her husband Paul Harmon (Buz) Evans, daughter Josephine Douglass, parents Elizabeth Hooper and Jake Rabenau, sisters Josephine Rabenau, April Rabenau, Lynn Hess and her brother Charles Rabenau.
June was born on May 6, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. She grew up among the row homes of Madison Street with her huge family. It was there she met Paul, the love of her life and husband of 66 years until his death just months ago.
June was the epitome of a tough Navy wife. As her husband Buz deployed around the world, she followed with the children, often making cross continental trips with up to four kids in tow. She rarely complained. Rather, she often spoke fondly of these adventures.
June had a fiery spirit but a warm heart, which she wore on her sleeve. There was never a doubt what she was thinking. While she was fiercely protective of her children and family, she cried openly when she saw suffering of others - whether she knew them or not.
June was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Trinity Church in Norfolk for nearly 50 years. Later in life, when it was difficult for her make it to church, she watched Mass on TV and said the rosary every day before dinner. June deeply believed in the grace and will of God especially in the most difficult times of her life - most notably the deaths of her sister Josephine, her daughter Josephine and her husband Buz. She is with them all now, something she desperately prayed for in her last days.
There will be a visitation at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk, VA on Thursday, February 6th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM. A graveside burial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Granby Street in Norfolk VA on Friday February 7th at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020