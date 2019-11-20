|
Johanna S. Williams left to be with her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019, in her own home with her daughter, Cyndi by her side. The daughter of the late Baasteaan Servaas and Lela Neff, Johanna was born in Indianapolis, IN. She was the widow of Dr. J. Rodman Williams, Professor of Theology, Emeritus at Regent University, and was also preceded in death by her son, John Rodman Williams III, granddaughter, Laura Marie Kopp, and her brothers, Beurt and William Servaas. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda (Cyndi) Pryzmenski, her son, David Williams, and grandsons, Seth and Kevin, and seven greatgrandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted November 23rd at 6:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSI (Operation Serve International) at https://www.operationserve.org/donate-to-osi.php. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
