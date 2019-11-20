The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna S. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johanna S. Williams Obituary
Johanna S. Williams left to be with her Lord and Savior on November 15, 2019, in her own home with her daughter, Cyndi by her side. The daughter of the late Baasteaan Servaas and Lela Neff, Johanna was born in Indianapolis, IN. She was the widow of Dr. J. Rodman Williams, Professor of Theology, Emeritus at Regent University, and was also preceded in death by her son, John Rodman Williams III, granddaughter, Laura Marie Kopp, and her brothers, Beurt and William Servaas. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda (Cyndi) Pryzmenski, her son, David Williams, and grandsons, Seth and Kevin, and seven greatgrandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted November 23rd at 6:00PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSI (Operation Serve International) at https://www.operationserve.org/donate-to-osi.php. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -