John A. Ingram, Jr., 77, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, October 16th, surrounded by his family.
John was born in Williamson, West Virginia, to John Akers Ingram, Sr., and Helen Marcum, but the family relocated to Virginia Beach in the early 1950's. John graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1960, Old Dominion College in 1964, and earned a Masters of Education from the University of Virginia in 1970. At Old Dominion, he was a pitcher on baseball teams that won two NCAA East Regional College Division championships, and translated his love of baseball into a long career in coaching at local schools. Starting in 1969, he guided Kempsville Junior High School, Cox High School, and finally Cape Henry Collegiate School, winning championships at each level, and Coach of the Year awards in both the Beach District and the TCIS. John's proudest professional moment was guiding his 1996 Cox Falcons team to the Virginia Group AAA state championship, and earning subsequent Virginia Coach of the Year honors, as well as a nomination for national high school baseball Coach of the Year. Along with his wife of 56 years, Arlene, John enjoyed many adventures, including traveling the world, gardening, drinking "good" beers, spending time with family, and keeping a long list of books on reserve at the public library.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene Palmer Ingram, daughter Allison and her husband Mike Smith, son Jay and his girlfriend Amy Proffitt, granddaughter Mackenzie Smith, sister Murlah Anne Wilson and family, brother-in-law William A. Palmer, Jr., and family, and members of his extended family. The lessons that he taught - success follows hard work, the only real failure is quitting - will continue to serve us all well.
A funeral service will not be held due to pandemic conditions, and a celebration of Mr. Ingram's life will be held at a later date determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to honor Mr. Ingram's life and legacy do so with a contribution to the named scholarship at Old Dominion University. Checks can be made out to the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation with a memo field of "John A., Jr., and Arlene Ingram Scholarship" and sent to: Old Dominion Athletic Foundation; 4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor; Norfolk, VA 23529. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
