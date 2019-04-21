|
John A. Lawrence, Sr., 92, of Chesapeake, passed away in the afternoon of April 16, 2019.John served his country in the Army during WWII. He loved to fish and once upon a time, go to the races. He was predeceased by his wives, Hilda Lawrence and Ruth Lawrence; 2 daughters; a son; and a grandson. John is survived by, two daughters, Gloria Ashley, Joyce Quinn; a son, Jim Lawrence; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Harry Lawrence; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted in his honor at 1 pm, on Tuesday, April 23, at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, on Monday April 22, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019