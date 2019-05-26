NORFOLK - John Alfred Matt, Jr., 72, died May 20, 2019. John was born in Detroit, MI and was a veteran and purple heart recipient having served in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a NRA member and a member of the Airborne Sky Soldiers, 173rd and 82nd Brigades. John was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Chauncey Stevens, Sr.; and a brother, Joseph Matt. Left to cherish his memory are his loving siblings, Lillian Matt of Williamsburg, Walt Matt of Jacksonville, FL, Millie Yankosky (Bryan) of Norfolk, Chet Crowe (Vicky) of Norfolk, Steven Stevens (Barbara) of Virginia Beach, Florence Webster (Harry) of Norfolk, Chauncey Stevens, III of Williamsburg, and Raymond Stevens (Dana) of Chesapeake; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019