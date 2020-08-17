1/
John A. Voight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Voight passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on August 11, 2020, his 74th birthday.

Having lived in Florida for many years, he was a recent resident of Johnson City, Tennessee, with his longtime partner, Barbara Stankowski.

John is survived by his son John A. Voight, Jr., granddaughter, Angelina S. Voight, and his ex-wife, Kimberly L. Voight.

He is also survived by brothers, Raleigh L. Voight, Jr., and Robert (Bobby) Voight; sisters, Diane Meketi, and Dorothy (Dottie) Coley and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael Voight.

John was a native of Norfolk and Chesapeake, Virginia. He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1964. He went to TCC and ODU. He later accepted an Apprenticeship at Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF), Norfolk Naval Station. Later, he worked at NAVAIR in Alexandria, VA and Patuxent River, MD, retiring in 2002.

In the 1970's, he volunteered in the Junior Achievement Program in Norfolk, nurturing and inspiring young students in preparation for their future. He loved all sports and played many such as football, softball, basketball, golf and even enjoyed pingpong. He played for the Norfolk Neptunes semi-pro football team and also played in the Norfolk Charity Bowl for several years.

John will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. He was a kind and giving man and will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.

Tetrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Johnson City, TN is handling arrangements.

A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved