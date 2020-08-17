John A. Voight passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on August 11, 2020, his 74th birthday.



Having lived in Florida for many years, he was a recent resident of Johnson City, Tennessee, with his longtime partner, Barbara Stankowski.



John is survived by his son John A. Voight, Jr., granddaughter, Angelina S. Voight, and his ex-wife, Kimberly L. Voight.



He is also survived by brothers, Raleigh L. Voight, Jr., and Robert (Bobby) Voight; sisters, Diane Meketi, and Dorothy (Dottie) Coley and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael Voight.



John was a native of Norfolk and Chesapeake, Virginia. He graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1964. He went to TCC and ODU. He later accepted an Apprenticeship at Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF), Norfolk Naval Station. Later, he worked at NAVAIR in Alexandria, VA and Patuxent River, MD, retiring in 2002.



In the 1970's, he volunteered in the Junior Achievement Program in Norfolk, nurturing and inspiring young students in preparation for their future. He loved all sports and played many such as football, softball, basketball, golf and even enjoyed pingpong. He played for the Norfolk Neptunes semi-pro football team and also played in the Norfolk Charity Bowl for several years.



John will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. He was a kind and giving man and will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.



Tetrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Johnson City, TN is handling arrangements.



A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date.



