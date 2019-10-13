|
|
John A. Gehrs was born in the very small town of Chaffee, Missouri on October 17, 1940 and died at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach on October 4, 2019, less than two weeks before his 79th birthday. He was a person of very strong will and strong interests. He had a PhD degree from Case Western Reserve University and worked as a licensed clinical psychologist, with a focus in neuropsychological testing, practicing in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he resided with his wife of almost 42 years, Rebecca.
John had a passion for growing plants, especially vegetables. He enjoyed both seeing and eating the fruits of his labor. He became a Master Gardener, working at the Francis Land House, and he loved working with the heritage varieties, helping to perpetuate distinct historical lineages. It made him realize that he could have been very much drawn to an agricultural career.
John enjoyed traveling, and while on a plane he met an interesting elderly French couple who spoke no English, so he practiced his halting knowledge of French with them. That was the beginning of an extended friendship lasting more than 30 years and was the motivation for him to study French for years. He loved the French language, culture, wine and food, and he became active locally in the organization Alliance Francaise.
John relished listening to jazz music and the Blues, that he really connected to, and found both stimulus and solace with the music, particularly in his later years.
John had a very special relationship with his dog, Allora, a Black Lab mixture. Their friendship was especially comforting to him when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at age 70, a disease that ultimately destroyed his health and led to his death.
John is survived by his wife Rebecca Barchas and two first cousins. He would want thanks to be expressed for the kindness and care he received at Harbor's Edge and for the friendships made there and for all the people along the road who made a positive impact throughout his life.
Burial and private services will be held out of state. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019