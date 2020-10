John Anthony "Tony" Webb, 59, passed away October 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia.Tony was born April 15, 1961 in Norfolk Virginia to Charles and Wilma Webb. He was a 1980 graduate of Indian River Graduate. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rebecca Webb; children, Ryan Pittman, Brandon Pittman and Ryan Johnson; brother Gene Webb (Joyce) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jimmie Webb.A memorial service for Tony will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462) on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 AM.For Tony's full obituary, to leave a condolence and the live stream link, go to www.altmeyerfh.com