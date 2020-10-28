John Anthony "Tony" Webb, 59, passed away October 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Tony was born April 15, 1961 in Norfolk Virginia to Charles and Wilma Webb. He was a 1980 graduate of Indian River Graduate. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rebecca Webb; children, Ryan Pittman, Brandon Pittman and Ryan Johnson; brother Gene Webb (Joyce) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jimmie Webb.
A memorial service for Tony will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462) on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 AM.
For Tony's full obituary, to leave a condolence and the live stream link, go to www.altmeyerfh.com