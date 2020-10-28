1/
John Anthony Webb
1961 - 2020
John Anthony "Tony" Webb, 59, passed away October 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Tony was born April 15, 1961 in Norfolk Virginia to Charles and Wilma Webb. He was a 1980 graduate of Indian River Graduate. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Rebecca Webb; children, Ryan Pittman, Brandon Pittman and Ryan Johnson; brother Gene Webb (Joyce) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jimmie Webb.

A memorial service for Tony will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462) on Saturday, October 31 at 11:00 AM.

For Tony's full obituary, to leave a condolence and the live stream link, go to www.altmeyerfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
