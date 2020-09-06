1/1
John Arthur Stuedemann Sr.
John completed his last tour of duty on this earth on August 8, 2020 at the age of 80. He served his country well for 30 years in the United States Navy and retired with an honorable discharge. Throughout his long career, he received many medals and honors. He passed away peacefully at home. He will now complete his tour of duty in Heaven.

John's 30 year career took him many places and he enjoyed each one of them from his basic training in San Diego, CA in 1957 to his retirement in Norfolk, VA 1988. John held memberships in many organizations including: AARP; The American Legion; Military Officer Association of America (MOAA); Old Antarctic Explorers Association (OAEA); United States Navy Memorial (plank owner); Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He was a member of Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

A native of Glencoe, MN, he was the son of the late Arthur John and Ann Harens Stuedemann. He was predeceased in death by his parents; a sister, Madonna Stuedemann; and a great-granddaughter, Maria Danielle Shea. Survivors include his wife, Catherine (Katy) Stuedemann of 59 years; daughter, Ann Marie Nowell (Allen); sons, John A. Stuedemann, Jr. and James B Stuedemann; five granddaughters, Diane Nowell Shea (Matthew), Elizabeth Grace Nowell, Hannah Stuedemann, and Mary and Alison Stuedemann; three great-granddaughters, Maria (deceased), Claire and Nora Shea. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald Stuedemann (Jane); sisters, Audrey Ferguson (Randy); Lois Stuedemann; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.

A memorial mass will be held at The Church of Saint Gregory the Great, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 AM. A graveside service with military honors will be held after the mass at 12:00 PM at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Arrangements are being made by Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-50141 (Tax Exemption #134141945). Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
The Church of Saint Gregory the Great
SEP
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
