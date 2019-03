John Bennie Jennings, Jr., 87, died peacefully in a local hospital. He was a native of Portsmouth, Virginia and was the son of the late John Bennie Jennings, Sr. and Mary Felton Jennings. “Ben”, “Dad”, “Grandad”, “Great Grandad” was everything a patriarch of the family should be. As a loving husband of 55 years to Patricia Bohanan Jennings, he set the standard for a long and happy marriage.As a former Chesapeake City Councilman, Mayor, and an active full-time farmer, Ben always put his family first. He never let his work obligations impact his unwavering commitment to his wife and children. Ben’s example provided a strong foundation for his daughters Amy Schleeper (Husband Billy) and Rebecca Dixon (Husband Scott), stepdaughter Trish Wayne and stepson John Forbes. Ben was a life-long farmer and owner of Chesapeake Grain Farms. He loved to give tractor and combine rides to his devoted grandchildren, Michael, David, Kristen, and Mark. Those special moments were full of love and lasting memories that created a special bond between him and his grandchildren. The compassion and laughter that he provided them continues on to his three great grandchildren.For those who would like to pay tribute to one of the best men we ever knew, the Funeral Service will be held in the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1416 Cedar Road, on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The Reverend Tim Hazlett will officiate. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. His love, laughs, and life lessons will impact our family for generations; and we are thankful for the years that we shared with him. Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary