John B. McDowell of Norfolk, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior September 21, 2019. He was born in Danville, Va. December 23, 1936. Predeceased by parents J.B. And Rosa B. McDowell, brother Bill Perry and Grandson David Fendig.
Survived by wife of 58 years Carol B. McDowell, sister Thelma Swearingen, daughters Robyn Fendig (Paul Koprowski ) and Sharon Shettel ( Matthew) Sons John P. McDowell and Nathan A. McDowell. Grandchildren Julie McCauley (Adam), Mary Elise F. Norberg, Sasha McDowell and Jon McDowell and eight great grandchildren.
John loved his God, family, friends and his church. He loved to sing and enjoyed solos at church and with The Echoes. He was a great handyman and loved helping others with their projects.
A memorial service will be held at Avalon Hills Bible Church on Indian River Road on Sept 28 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Avalon Hills Bible Church Missions Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019