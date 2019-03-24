Home

John Pohle, 68, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was a well-loved teacher, a respected Shotokan Karate instructor, an avid musician, and a top-notch grandfather and friend. After retiring from teaching in Virginia Beach, John loved traveling, working on his rock garden, cooking for his family and friends, and jamming with his harmonica group. He leaves behind his loving daughters, Jessica Lessmann, and Rachel Biggs, five adoring grandchildren, Caroline, Casey, Erika, Jill and Patrick, and an enormous circle of friends whom he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at First Landing State Park at the amphitheater located by the campground. Please come as you are, just like John would have wanted it - ties forbidden, Hawaiian shirts preferred.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
