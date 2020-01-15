|
John Benson Moore, Jr, 82, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. John was born November 30, 1937 in Florence S.C. to the late John Benson Moore, Sr. and Melrose Rustin Moore and spent most of his life in the Hampton Roads region.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Bland Moore of Virginia Beach; his brother, William G. Moore of Fort Lauderdale FL; son, John Benson Moore, III and wife, Katherine Callahan of Suffolk; daughter, Elizabeth Reeb and husband, Michael of Bristow; nephews, David Gosey and wife Lizabeth of Suffolk and Ryan Moore of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie Bryan, Joseph Cochran, Robert Cochran, Rachel Reeb, and Emily Reeb; and four great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Morrison.
John graduated from Norview High School in 1956 and went on to earn a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from Virginal Tech and a Masters of Engineering from Old Dominion University. He spent 30 years of his career in civil service working for the Naval Sea Systems Command in Norfolk. In addition to his career, John's life was enriched by opportunities to serve his community. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Hampton Roads for over 30 years and served as President. He also served on the Larkspur Civic League Board, presided as President of the United Methodist Men at Community United Methodist Church, and was a member of the General Advisory Council for Technical and Career Education for the Virginia Beach City Public Schools.
After retiring in 1995, John was awarded the time to further pursue his love of sailing and woodworking. John and Susan enjoyed many happy years exploring the Chesapeake Bay and beyond on their 36 ft. sloop, L'Amour. The memories created and friendships made on the sea will always be one of the great joys of their life.
John was an avid wood worker for years and was a Charter member of the Society of American Period Furniture Makers. He spent many hours in his workshop mastering the fine art of furniture building and he was excited to spend one summer in the town of Ashburton in England studying and perfecting his work. John kept his hands busy and lovingly created many custom furniture pieces over the years. His family will treasure his work for generations to come.
John was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by those who love him. We are comforted by the fact he is now at peace and hope he is now on a starboard tack with fair winds and following seas. We will miss you Wonderful D-Daddy.
A celebration of life John's life will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Community United Methodist Church located at 1072 Old Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. A reception will follow the services. Memorial donations may be made to Community United Methodist Church of Virginia Beach and the Boy Scouts of America. Interment will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit Mr. Moore's memorial at www.smithandwilliamskempville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020