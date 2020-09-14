John Bohumir ("God is great") Vesely, devoted husband and father, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020.
Born September 5, 1927, John grew up on a farm in Ainsworth, Iowa, attending a one-room school house through the eighth grade. He showed his talents early, wiring his parents' house for electricity as a teenager. In high school, John was a member of the rifle team, where he and his brother Bob were known as Boom and Bang. After graduation, John joined the army and was stationed in Japan as part of the occupying force after WWII.
He attended the University of Iowa while working three jobs, graduating in 1954 with a degree in electrical engineering. He met the love of his life, Mary, to whom he was married 53 years, in Sasebo, Japan. They adopted Mary's cousins, Rick and Rob, making their home in Rockville, MD.
John spent his professional career with the U.S. Navy as an electrical engineer, specializing in magnetic field detection and cloaking. He was an accomplished skier and the world's best handyman.
Mary and John, together with her sister Jane and her husband Bob Stephens, spent their retirement years enjoying frequent travel and good food.
John lived his life taking care of people before himself. To know John was to know a person who devoted his time and energy to service to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Emilie Vesely and his brothers James and Robert. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary, their sons Rick (Marike) and Rob (Jason), a brother Arden, his grandchildren Jacob, Hudson, Becky, Connor, & Kenny Bohumir Box, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
John requested that should anyone wish to remember him that he would be most honored by support of the University of Iowa scholarships, University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Vesely Family Scholarship Fund in memory of John B. Vesely, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or at www.donate.givetoiowa.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com