1/2
John Bohumir Vesely
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Bohumir ("God is great") Vesely, devoted husband and father, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020.

Born September 5, 1927, John grew up on a farm in Ainsworth, Iowa, attending a one-room school house through the eighth grade. He showed his talents early, wiring his parents' house for electricity as a teenager. In high school, John was a member of the rifle team, where he and his brother Bob were known as Boom and Bang. After graduation, John joined the army and was stationed in Japan as part of the occupying force after WWII.

He attended the University of Iowa while working three jobs, graduating in 1954 with a degree in electrical engineering. He met the love of his life, Mary, to whom he was married 53 years, in Sasebo, Japan. They adopted Mary's cousins, Rick and Rob, making their home in Rockville, MD.

John spent his professional career with the U.S. Navy as an electrical engineer, specializing in magnetic field detection and cloaking. He was an accomplished skier and the world's best handyman.

Mary and John, together with her sister Jane and her husband Bob Stephens, spent their retirement years enjoying frequent travel and good food.

John lived his life taking care of people before himself. To know John was to know a person who devoted his time and energy to service to others.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Emilie Vesely and his brothers James and Robert. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary, their sons Rick (Marike) and Rob (Jason), a brother Arden, his grandchildren Jacob, Hudson, Becky, Connor, & Kenny Bohumir Box, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

John requested that should anyone wish to remember him that he would be most honored by support of the University of Iowa scholarships, University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Vesely Family Scholarship Fund in memory of John B. Vesely, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or at www.donate.givetoiowa.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved