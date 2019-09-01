|
John Brian Boaz, 54, passed away August 26, 2019. He was born in Myrtle Beach, SC to the late Robert Judson Boaz, III and Joyce Barrett Boaz. John retired from the Portsmouth Police Department as a Sergeant. He served as a Detective; served with DEA Task Force; was the Police Firearm Instructor as well as the Police Department Armorer. John received several awards during his career including six Certificates of Commendation from the City of Portsmouth, an award for Public Service from the U.S. Department of Justice and an award for Public Service from the United States Attorney's Office. John was an entrepreneur and started two businesses. They were HABCO, a real estate investment corporation and Craddock Pawn Shop. He spent his final years doing contract work overseas where he was given several awards from several countries. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Norfolk and was a former Sunday school teacher and worked the sound system and camera.
Besides his mother, left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Rebecca C. Boaz; son, Travis B. Boaz; sister, Staton B. Cyr; brother, Paul F. Boaz; nieces and nephews, Robert "Bobby" & Emma Boaz and Jacob & Chloe Cyr.
A graveside service will be held on September 6, at 2pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family and share a special memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019