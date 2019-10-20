|
John Burgess Meek Jr passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 after a brief illness in the same home he shared with his wife Sally for the past 54 years.
John was born August 1, 1938 in Huntington, WV to Elizabeth Woods and John Burgess Meek. He was raised with his two adoring sisters, Becky and Libby. He was predeceased by both his parents and his sister Becky. John is survived by his wife Sally Ann Cooke Meek and his daughter Ashby and husband Jim McDonald and his son John and wife Caroline Meek and his sister Elizabeth (Libby) Meek Buffington. He was known lovingly as "Papa" to six grandchildren: Sarah, Henry, Harriet McDonald and Carson, Sally, Gibson Meek.
John graduated from Woodberry Forest School in 1956. He was a very proud member of Yale University class of 1960, president of Beta Theta
Pi fraternity, a member of Skull and Bones and an NROTC scholar. While at Yale, he received the Naval Sword for Outstanding Midshipman of Connecticut.
He cherished his time spent in New Haven and the many wonderful life-long friends he made there.
John married Sally in Charleston, WV in 1961, attended submarine school in New London, CT and then moved to Norfolk, Va. where he began his four year naval career as a midshipman and Lt. junior guard where he served on the USS Argonaut- a conventional submarine. After military service, he began his business career as a chemical engineer and later Vice President at Celanese- formerly known as Virginia Chemicals. He was also President of Industrial Design and Manufacturing.
John was an invaluable member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd for over five decades. His service included Senior Warden of the Vestry as well as Chair of Stewardship and Treasurer of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia.
Throughout the 58 years that John lived in Norfolk, he was always committed to supporting the arts. He served as the President of the Virginia Symphony and more recently as President and Interim Director of The Hermitage Museum and Gardens.
Retirement was good to John. He enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, walking his schnauzer Roxie, listening to music, reading, doing sudoku and crossword puzzles only in pen, and spending as much time as possible in Duck, NC with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Norfolk, Va. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or The Hermitage Museum and Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019