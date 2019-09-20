|
|
John C. Barnes, Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He took his last breaths in the comfort of his home, surrounded by Joan, his wife of 66 years, and his beloved family. John served twenty years in the United States Air Force and continued his career building custom homes after retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Arthur), and granddaughter (Carlee). He is survived by his wife (Joan), sister (Catherine), sons (Walter and Stephen) and their wives (Sherry and Marjorie), grandchildren (Chris, Katie, Jesika, Leslie, and Karlie), and great-grandchildren (Parker, Kyle, Bryan, Kayla, Brody, Gavin, Alyssa, and Mylen). John was a devoted husband and loyal friend, and he loved his family dearly. He was larger than life and will be greatly missed. Memorial services for John will be held at a later time. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019