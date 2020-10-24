1/1
John C. Branch
1924 - 2020
John C. Branch of the 200 block of Green Springs Ct. transitioned to his eternal home, after a lengthy battle, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. John Branch was born on August 10, 1924 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was born to the late Alexander and Fannie Mae Branch of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his sisters Clara Banks, Helen Branch, Betty Banks-Gordon, Fannie Branch Edmonds, Margaret Branch Johnson, Vernette B. Jackson, and by his four brothers Alexander Branch Jr., Lenwood Branch, Edward Banks Jr. and Julian Banks.He was educated in the Norfolk Public School System. In 1942 he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served during World War II. John was employed by the Norfolk Naval Air Station as an aircraft electrician, from 1947-1980, and retired after 33 years in December of1980.He attended Holy Jerusalem Church of God in Christ in Norfolk, Virginia.John was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He faithfully conducted local meetings, supported regional meetings and sponsored individuals during their recovery.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two step-daughters: Sandra Williams Wheatley and Ann Atkinson; one son, Keith Watson, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service in Norfolk, Virginia. A graveside service will be held on Monday October 26, 2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Park at 12noon.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
OCT
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
RIDDICK FUNERAL SERVICES
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
