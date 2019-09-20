|
|
John Chris Crego, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach. John was born in Illinois to the late William and Margaret Crego. He retired from the US Navy and later worked as an Estimator with AMSEC. In his spare time he loved working in his yard, taking care of his home and playing video games. He is cherished in memory by his loving wife, Juanita "Jay" Crego; children, Wendy Summers (Dan), Billy Wright (Stacy), Yvette Ashworth, Tracy Ashworth and John Quinn (Lisa); brother, Tom Crego; numerous grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four nieces and one nephew.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019