The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Crego


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Chris Crego, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach. John was born in Illinois to the late William and Margaret Crego. He retired from the US Navy and later worked as an Estimator with AMSEC. In his spare time he loved working in his yard, taking care of his home and playing video games. He is cherished in memory by his loving wife, Juanita "Jay" Crego; children, Wendy Summers (Dan), Billy Wright (Stacy), Yvette Ashworth, Tracy Ashworth and John Quinn (Lisa); brother, Tom Crego; numerous grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now