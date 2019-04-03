John Conrad Harbuck ,93, passed away December 24, 2018 at his son and daughter-in-lawâ€™s home in Sebastian, FL. Born October 16, 1925 in Atlanta, GA and formally of Norfolk, Va., John graduated from Maury High School Veteransâ€™ Class of 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Emmie Harbuck, his brother Robert Harbuck and his devoted and loving wife of 56 years Jacquelyn (Jackie) Eades Harbuck.He was a Veteran of World War II serving in the European Theater of Operation U.S. Army. Mr. Harbuck retired from Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office after 40 years of service. He was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Ruth Masonic Lodge 89 AF&AM Norfolk, VA and Cambridge Masonic Lodge 66 AF&AM Cambridge, MD. He also held many positions with the Boy Scouts of America, SKI-CO-AK District and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award.John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Conrad and Jody Harbuck of FL; grandsons, Alex Harbuck of Maryland, Rafael Harbuck of Maryland and Jonathan Harbuck of Virginia; sisters Dorothy Fournier and her husband Ed, Ann Duncan and her husband Wayne all of VA, and his sister-in-law Virginia Harbuck of Georgia. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a . Visitation with family and friends will be at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach on Friday April 5th 2019 from 5 until 7 PM. Condolences may be left for Johnâ€™s family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary