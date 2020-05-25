John C. Humphries Jr.
John Charles Humphries, Jr. 29, passed away on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his parents, John Charles Humphries, Sr. and Gloria Jean Humphries; sister, Karen Norman; nephews, Marcell Alvin and Michael Norman; grandfather, Bonnie Alvin and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
