John Charles Humphries, Jr. 29, passed away on May 18, 2020. He is survived by his parents, John Charles Humphries, Sr. and Gloria Jean Humphries; sister, Karen Norman; nephews, Marcell Alvin and Michael Norman; grandfather, Bonnie Alvin and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2pm-6pm at the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel.



