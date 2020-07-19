John C. Webster, 83, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Beth Sholom Terrace in Virginia Beach. John was born in Axton, Virginia to the late Kurt and Nita Webster. Captain Webster served his country in the US Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles and the 501st Ranger Battalion. He attended the Norfolk Division of the College William and Mary and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For many years he was an English teacher and athletic director at First Colonial High School.
He is survived by his wife Jane, his son John, daughter-in-law Jennifer, a brother Kyle, and three grandchildren, Sophia, Timothy, and Daniel. His son Jim preceded him in death.
A private memorial service will be at a later date; burial will be in the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements. Condolences can be shared online at hdoliver.com
. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Atlantic Shores Employee Gift Fund.