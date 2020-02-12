|
John Calvin Holladay, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully in his home, with family by his side, on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
John was born on May 26, 1936 in Norfolk, VA to the late Mae Brooks Holladay and John C. Holladay, Sr. He resided most of his life within the Lafayette-Winona neighborhood of Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Granby High School in 1954, from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1958, and Old Dominion University in 1976.
John served honorably as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army Reserve for over twenty years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He also worked as an industrial engineer for the Newport News Shipyard, as a stockbroker for Wheat First Securities, and as a customer service supervisor for the City of Chesapeake, where he retired after 37 years of dedicated service.
John held a deep love for his family, country, and God. He was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church of Norfolk. Known for his fun-loving spirit, mischievous sense of humor, and variety of passions and interests, John was also a loyal and treasured friend to many.
John was preceded in death by his beloved son, John C. Holladay III. Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, John C. Holladay IV, Jay D. Holladay, and Jeffrey G. Holladay and his wife, Ã‰lÃ©onore Carrez; also, his sister, Virginia H. Lampert, and his former wife, Eleanor D. Holladay.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th in First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with Rev. Megan Saucier officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020