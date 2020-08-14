Angels brought John Carter Marsh-Vakos into heaven on August 11, 2020. Born June 30th to Sarah Vakos and Timothy Carter Marsh, he was the joy of our life. John is survived by his parents, grandparents Mark and Betsy Vakos, Gisela Vakos, Joan Marsh and Chuck Davis, and Timothy Marsh, as well as great-grandparents and many aunts uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at hdoliver.com
