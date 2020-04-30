|
John Charles Ferrell, 90, of Virginia Beach, VA joined Jesus in heaven Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
John was born March 15, 1930 in Tulia, Texas to Horace Burson Ferrell and Helen Smiley Ferrell. He was pre-deceased by his parents; his wife, Jimmie Beth Lewellen Ferrell; his son, John Barry Ferrell; and two sisters, Jeanne Ferrell Herrmann and Kathryn Ferrell Barany.
John is survived by his wife, Judith Allee Ferrell; two daughters, Beth Ferrell Wargo (Dave) and Jill Ferrell Pate (Dave); one brother, Kenneth Ferrell; two granddaughters, Lauren Grace Wargo and Emily Beth Wargo; sister-in-law Shirley Lewellen Hufstedler; niece Amy Hufstedler; sister-in-law Ida Jo Childress Allee; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John graduated from Purdue University (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering) and Roosevelt University (Master of Education in Educational Administration). After a 24-year naval career, John taught math and physics for 22 years for the Norfolk Public Schools.
John was a man of God. He served the Lord faithfully in his church as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. He was a member and leader in the Gideons International for 44 years. Colossians 3:23-24 describes the way John approached life. "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ."
John's family extends heartfelt thanks to The Memory Center and to Interim Hospice for their loving, compassionate care of John and the family.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1 at London Bridge Baptist Church. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home is in charge.
Memorial donations may be made to London Bridge Baptist Church, 2460 Potters Road, Virginia Beach 23454 and The Gideons International, P.O. Box 8291, Virginia Beach 23450-8291. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020