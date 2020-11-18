John Chatburn Stevens, 95, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1925 in Altavista, VA to the late John and Piney Stevens. John served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War; he was a Pharmacy Mate 3rd class. He loved his church and was a founding member of Carrow Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and trustee for many years. For about 50 years, John was a dental technician for several dental labs in the Tidewater area. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, watching Virginia college football teams and the Washington Redskins.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Jane Stevens; daughter, Patricia Postema (Marvin); son Bruce Stevens (Kathy); grandchildren, Nicole Wallace (Chris), Mary Lawson (Chris), Rebecca Perkovich (Josh), Johnathan Stevens, Kenny Postema, and Christopher Postema; and great-grandson Lance Lawson (Maddy). He was predeceased in death by his brothers Dean and Warner Stevens; sister, Nat Patterson; and grandson Steven Jenkins Jr.
The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice, especially Susan, Cierra and Jean and caregiver Cindy Bridgers for their exceptional care, kind words and thoughtfulness while caring for dad.
A memorial service will be held at Carrow Baptist Church by Pastor Rex Gillis. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please contact the family for date and time of the service. This service will be live-streamed. Face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Carrow Baptist Church building fund. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com