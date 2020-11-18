1/1
John Chatburn Stevens
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Chatburn Stevens, 95, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1925 in Altavista, VA to the late John and Piney Stevens. John served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War; he was a Pharmacy Mate 3rd class. He loved his church and was a founding member of Carrow Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and trustee for many years. For about 50 years, John was a dental technician for several dental labs in the Tidewater area. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, watching Virginia college football teams and the Washington Redskins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Jane Stevens; daughter, Patricia Postema (Marvin); son Bruce Stevens (Kathy); grandchildren, Nicole Wallace (Chris), Mary Lawson (Chris), Rebecca Perkovich (Josh), Johnathan Stevens, Kenny Postema, and Christopher Postema; and great-grandson Lance Lawson (Maddy). He was predeceased in death by his brothers Dean and Warner Stevens; sister, Nat Patterson; and grandson Steven Jenkins Jr.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice, especially Susan, Cierra and Jean and caregiver Cindy Bridgers for their exceptional care, kind words and thoughtfulness while caring for dad.

A memorial service will be held at Carrow Baptist Church by Pastor Rex Gillis. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, please contact the family for date and time of the service. This service will be live-streamed. Face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Carrow Baptist Church building fund. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved