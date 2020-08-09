VIRGINIA BEACH- John Christopher Sweeney, 43, died July 31, 2020, after a long illness. A native of Virginia Beach, he was predeceased by his mother, Mary Baird Sweeney.
John is survived by his father, Dr. John R. Sweeney, Jr.; sister, Katherine Rachel Bruno; brother, Richard Scott Sweeney; and his cat "Big Boy".
John attended Cox High School and later attended Guilford College, Old Dominion University, and Mary Washington University.
Services will be private and will be held in Franklin, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters mental health hospital fund, which is located in Norfolk, Virginia. www.SturtevantFH.com