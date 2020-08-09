1/
John Christopher Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA BEACH- John Christopher Sweeney, 43, died July 31, 2020, after a long illness. A native of Virginia Beach, he was predeceased by his mother, Mary Baird Sweeney.

John is survived by his father, Dr. John R. Sweeney, Jr.; sister, Katherine Rachel Bruno; brother, Richard Scott Sweeney; and his cat "Big Boy".

John attended Cox High School and later attended Guilford College, Old Dominion University, and Mary Washington University.

Services will be private and will be held in Franklin, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters mental health hospital fund, which is located in Norfolk, Virginia. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 6, 2020
I was so saddened to hear this shocking news. My heart goes out to your family at this time of grief.
Nancy Weinzetl
August 6, 2020
I was so saddened to hear this shocking news. My heart goes out to your family at this time of grief.
Nancy Weinzetl
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved