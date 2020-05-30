John Ciarrocchi
John Ciarrocchi, age 93, of Virginia Beach, VA. formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ for over 60 years died May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. (nee Wells). Devoted father of Linda (Andy) Ciarrocchi-Smith of Chesapeake, VA. and the late John W. Ciarrocchi. Loving grandfather of 3 granddaughters, 1 grandson and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Virginia Abbamondi, John also had 6 pre-deceased sisters and 2 pre-deceased brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date for updates and to share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 30, 2020.
