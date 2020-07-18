John Clarke Keogh, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 16, 2020. He is gone, but never forgotten.He was born and raised in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, NY, and raised his four children in Riverdale. He served honorably for four years in the U.S. Navy before working for Con Edison in New York City for 22 years. Following retirement, John moved to Virginia Beach in 1987, where he worked as a painter for the VBCPS and eventually became a Sheriff's Deputy for the City of Virginia Beach until he retired in 2006.John was a good and faithful servant. He was a member of St. Gabriel's Parish in Riverdale, NY and St. John the Apostle Catholic Parish in Virginia Beach. He influenced the lives of neighborhood teenagers through youth groups and sports within the St. Gabriel's Parish.John is remembered for having a great sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. He was a devout family man and excellent husband, father, "Pop-Pop", uncle, cousin, friend, as well as an avid Yankees fan. To know him was to love him.John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathleen Keogh and a sister, Kathleen Newberry. Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Keogh; daughter, Linda Keogh Decker; three sons, Richard John Keogh (Barbara), Robert Emmett Keogh (Jill), and Kevin Francis Keogh (Karin); grandchildren, Kerri Anne Phillips, Haylee Madison Walker, Spencer Richard Keogh, Gabriell Noel Keogh, Myriah Anne Keogh, Carson Michael Keogh, and Connor Matthew Keogh; great-grandchildren, Emma Clarke Phillips, Cody Michael Phillips, and Jordon Patrick Walker, II; and a son-in-law, Aaron C. Decker.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Sunday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 20, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone simply be kind and love one another. Condolences may be offered to the family at: