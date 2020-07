Or Copy this URL to Share

John (Jack) D. Exum, Jr., 73, of Chehalis, Wash., died at home, in Chehalis, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Carthage, Tenn., to the late John D. Exum, Sr., and Mildred Gilbreath Lee.



He is survived by his wife Kathryn Garrett, daughters Leslie S. Pierson and Terri A. Danowski, sister Marcia E. Grace, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.



