Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tri-State Ministry Center
152 Hyndman Rd
Hyndman, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Tri-State Ministry Center
152 Hyndman Rd
Hyndman, VA
John David Hartman, 72, of Hyndman, PA died October 7, 2019. A son of the late William and Willa (Watts) Hartman. Also preceded in death by son, Adrian Hartman; brother, Charles Hartman. Survived by daughter, Shannon (Jeff) Sussan; grandchildren, Kyra Huff, Zoey, Zachary, Jonah, Finn and Fisher Sussan; brothers, Thomas (Linda)Hartman, Steven Hartman: sister, Jo Ellen Troutman. John served in the US Navy during Vietnam. He was the Budget Director for the City of Newport News. Friends will be received at Tri-State Ministry Center, 152 Hyndman Rd, Hyndman on Saturday October 12th from 1 to 3 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. www.zeiglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
