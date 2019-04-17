John David Kettyle, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 14, 2019. The son of Faith and David C. Kettyle, John was born in Staten Island, NY on January 30, 1962. He attended Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary, then immediately went on to join the United States Navy as an Engineman. He retired from the Navy in 1996 making Norfolk, Virginia his permanent home. John was fortunate to be able to work in a field he loved and was able to work for employers who respected and valued him. The remainder of his career revolved around the marine diesel industry, working as a dedicated technician for Carter Caterpillar then transitioning back to the Department of the Navy as a Diesel Inspector. John was an avid outdoorsman who loved boating, camping, fishing and photography. Nothing pleased John more than spending time with his family, friends, volunteering and working on Caterpillar engines (although over time he came to terms with the Fairbanks engine). John had a knack for quickly making lasting relationships and becoming fast friends and â€brothersâ€ with everyone he interacted with. More than anything else in the world, he devoted himself to his family. He is survived by Maryann, his devoted wife of 34 years, his daughters Shawna Kettyle (Zachary Lewis) and Megan Gillispie (Daniel Gillispie), his brother Stephen Kettyle (Francine Kettyle) and â€œhouse daughterâ€ Janet Justice.Two viewings will be held, Thursday April 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday April 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, at Altmeyer Funeral Home at 5033 Rouse Dr. in Virginia Beach, VA. A memorial service will be held on April 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 S. Military Hwy, Virginia Beach, VA. All who were touched by him are welcome to help us reflect on and celebrate his life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coastal Virginia UU NEST Program, the Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, or the Conquer Cancer Foundation of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary