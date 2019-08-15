|
|
John David â€œChicoâ€ Judd died on August 12, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1950 in Camp Pendleton, California to Mary Jane and Amo Frank Judd. He is survived by his wife, Susan Anglen Judd and two daughters, Stephanie Judd and Lisa Hart (David), their daughter Hillary, a niece Amy Amos, her daughter, Savannah, and a nephew Jason Judd. He is also survived by his brother Bob Judd (Raylene) their daughter Sophia, sister-in-law Margy Judd, brother-in-law Joe Correa (Kathy) a step-son Adam Anglen (Sharon) their daughter Tawnie and son Jackson, a step-daughter, Rebecca Peoples (Chris) and their children Avery and Lili. He is predeceased by his brothers Amo Judd and Larry Judd.
Chico was a highly respected and dedicated firefighter in the Norfolk Fire Department for 32 years, before retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Ocean View Democratic Club. His passion was spending time with his grandchildren at â€œChico Beach.â€ He had a huge heart and was loved by all who knew him. If Chico made a promise you could count on him to follow through. He didnâ€™t know a stranger and could lighten up the room with his sense of humor. He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and step-father, and will be missed by all whoâ€™s lives he touched. He was â€œChico!â€
A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Church of the Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk and a reception will follow from 12-2pm at the Ocean View Democratic Club, 9615 Granby Street, Norfolk Va. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or Church of the Advent food pantry. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019