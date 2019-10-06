|
John David Tilghman, 54, affectionately known as "Jack" to his family and "Muff" to his friends, drew his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven on September 26, 2019. He was born the son of his loving parents Lewis S.C. and Harriett (Burnett) Tilghman on February 20,1965 in Baltimore, Maryland. Jack grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, graduated Kellam High School in 1984, married Lynn Robinson in 1986, and together were blessed with two sons Austin Matthew and Taylor James Tilghman.
Jack was a true entrepreneur at heart and enjoyed many business adventures throughout his life. The pride of his life were his two sons and the work ethic he passed to them. Jack enjoyed cooking, entertaining at backyard BBQ's and conversations around bonfires. Fresh air and sunshine on his face were his secret vices. He never met a soul that he couldn't convert to a friend! With much anticipation and great delight he recently learned he would be a grandfather to a baby girl and was looking forward to being called PaPa.
Remaining to mourn his departure yet rejoicing he is now well and with our Savior are his parents Lew & Tootsie Tilghman, Brother Luke B. Tilghman, Sisters Elise T. Corbin(Mike) & Ginny T. Riley(Steve), Mother of his precious sons Lynn R. Tilghman, and the two that gave him his greatest joy Austin Matthew and Taylor James Tilghman, along with numerous well loved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Creeds Ruritan, 1057 Princess Anne Rd. Va Beach, VA on October 11, 2019 from 6 to 8:30. Please join us and bring a side dish or dessert.
Jack's final resting place will be at Bird Lodge, the beloved family home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019