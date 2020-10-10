John Donald Greene was born in Norfolk, VA, on Feb 1, 1947, to Marie Ann Greene and William Joseph Greene. From this earth, he stepped across the threshold into Eternity on Sept 25, 2020, after ultimately losing his fight with the "Outlaw Cells".



After graduating from Norview High School in 1965, Don attended Old Dominion University and graduated in 1969. Following that accomplishment, he entered the United States Navy, and graduated 12 weeks later from Officer Candidate School as Ensign Greene. Working as an intelligence officer during the Viet Nam war, he briefed Admirals on a daily basis. Subsequent to completing his military duty, Don worked in construction for the better part of his life. He had stints with McKenzie Construction Company and M.D. Johnson & Company. Don was smart, witty, and a depot for good advice.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Greene. Left to treasure his memory are a daughter, Shannon Stacey Studstill, a son, John Charles Greene, three grandchildren, Amelie Gabrielle Alvarez, Lucas Aidan Alvarez, and Marlojean Louise Greene. Don was a friend to all who knew him, and all will certainly miss him.



