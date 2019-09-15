|
John Nelson Dushensky was born in the summer 1938 to Lillian Beatrice La Rue and Frank Joseph Dushensky in Poughkeepsie, NY. He served 15 years in the US Navy, was Past Commander of DAV Chap 14, lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Ass #1093, and top in pest control sales and management including Orkin. John was preceded in death by his son Mark and his late wife Edna Mary. John married Sandra Marie Wright October 7th, 2007. John is survived by John Joseph, Heather, Richard, Wayne, and Sonya. He was known for his generosity, positive attitude, and his compassionate spirit.
Viewing will be September 20th 4-7PM at Hatfield Funeral Home Sierra Vista, AZ with memorial service September 21st at 10AM, reception to follow at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sierra Vista, AZ. Burial at Arlington National Cemetary in VA TBD.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019