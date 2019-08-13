The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. "Big John" Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. "Big John" Harrell Obituary
John E. â€œBig Johnâ€ Harrell, 71, of Blackstone, Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Harris Harrell; two daughters, Maryanne Harrell of Drakes Branch and Valentina Hoffman (Tony) of Blackstone; Father-in-law, Clifton Harris (JoAnne) of Chesapeake; a granddaughter, Briana Hoffman of Blackstone; a sister, Judith Ann Howell (Rob) of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Patricia Harris of Chesapeake; brother-in-law, Michael Harris (Alice) of Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.

www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now