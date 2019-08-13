|
John E. â€œBig Johnâ€ Harrell, 71, of Blackstone, Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Va., passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Harris Harrell; two daughters, Maryanne Harrell of Drakes Branch and Valentina Hoffman (Tony) of Blackstone; Father-in-law, Clifton Harris (JoAnne) of Chesapeake; a granddaughter, Briana Hoffman of Blackstone; a sister, Judith Ann Howell (Rob) of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Patricia Harris of Chesapeake; brother-in-law, Michael Harris (Alice) of Ohio.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), Blackstone, VA 23824. Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019