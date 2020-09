Beloved father, husband, and friend, John Mosholder, retired MMCM (SS), passed away on August 10, 2020. He served in the US Navy as a Submariner for 25 years, then worked on Ocean/Coastal Tugs until he moved on to complete a BS in Mechanical Engineering at ODU. He worked at NNSY Portsmouth and was a Principal Port Engineer at MSC. He will be greatly missed, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



