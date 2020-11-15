PORTSMOUTH - John Edward Tonry, 90, of Llewellyn St. passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in his home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 4, 1930 to the late John and Elizabeth Tonry. John was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Chesapeake. John retired as a mental health therapist for Catholic Charities of Hampton Roads and went on to volunteer as a mental health counselor for homeless felons at Oasis in Portsmouth.
He is survived by his wife, Clare Tonry; and a brother, Rev. Patrick Tonry.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church by Father Kevin O'Brien. All attendees must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oasis Social Ministries.
