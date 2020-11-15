1/
John E. Tonry
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - John Edward Tonry, 90, of Llewellyn St. passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in his home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 4, 1930 to the late John and Elizabeth Tonry. John was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Chesapeake. John retired as a mental health therapist for Catholic Charities of Hampton Roads and went on to volunteer as a mental health counselor for homeless felons at Oasis in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Clare Tonry; and a brother, Rev. Patrick Tonry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church by Father Kevin O'Brien. All attendees must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oasis Social Ministries.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME, INC
5201 PORTSMOUTH BLVD
Portsmouth, VA 23701-1809
(757) 488-8348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved