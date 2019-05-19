Cdr. John E. Vermillion, USN (Ret), 83, passed away May 8, 2019. A native of Terre Haute, Indiana he was the son of the late John and Mary Vermillion. John was a graduate of George Washington University, where he received a Bachelors degree in Business Administration. He was a member of The Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Association of Naval Aviation, Military Officers Association and The Ryan Club.He was a Retired Commander with the US Navy where he was a Vietnam veteran. Proudly serving for 28 years when he retired from the Pentagon in 1983. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Margaret Stephenson of Chesapeake; One son, JC Vermillion and wife Tina of Suffolk; One brother James of Merrillville, Indiana and two sisters Peggy Lucas of Terre Haute, Indiana and Mary Ann McDaniel of Austin, Texas.A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Ascension on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends in the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Ascension Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019