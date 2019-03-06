|
John Earl Washington, Jr. (Retired Major, US Army) affectionately known as â€œSkippyâ€ entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gladys H. Washington of Chesapeake, VA. John was predeceased by his parents, John Earl Sr. and Dorothy Moss Washington; his brother, Julio and his sister, Loretta. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters; Katrice Washington Murphy (Aaron) and Gretchen Cannida (Cleveland); three sons; John â€œBJâ€ Washington, III, Gregory Parker (Amoge) and Dr. George Parker(Tanya). John is also the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The wake will be held Friday evening, March 8th from 6-8 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 5605 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA. The KAPPA ALPHA PSI Funeral Service will begin at 6:15 PM. Viewing will be held at the Chesapeake Church of Christ, 1021 Mt. Pleasant Road, Chesapeake, VA on Saturday @10:00 AM followed by the Homegoing Service at 11:00 AM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019