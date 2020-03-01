|
John (Jack) Edward Browning, 87, with his unparalleled energy and enthusiasm for life, entered his heavenly home on February 27, 2020 with the same passion he had displayed in life. Jack never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile and a laugh. Jack was born on September 28, 1932, twelve minutes before his surviving twin sister, Jacqueline Browning Driscoll, to Elsie Etheridge Browning Berry and William Isaac Browning, Sr. in Alamance County, NC. He was predeceased by his brother William (Bill) Isaac Browning, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancye Carter Browning; three sons William Scott Browning, Gary (Kim) Browning and Jim (Dale) Browning all of Virginia Beach, VA; seven grandchildren Lindsay (Micah) Sledge, Franklin, TN; Lauren Browning, Nashville, TN; Holly Curtis, Hannah (Paul) Ingvaldsen, Cooper Browning, Wade (Kellyn) Browning, Grayson Browning; and three great grandchildren Denver Sledge, Carmen Curtis and Everett Sledge.
Jack was an insulator by trade and retired as a General Foreman from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Jack's hobbies included camping, square dancing and gardening. He was known for his famous tomatoes that he shared with hundreds. Always ready to assist a family member or neighbor with a home project or car repair, Jack was known as a "Jack of all trades"; a name that he later adopted as his fantasy football nickname. Jack was a Shriner and Mason.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Viewing will precede service at 10am. Rev. Dick Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in honor of Jack.Â Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020