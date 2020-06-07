John Edward Cooke, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020 at the age of 85. John was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late John and Eva Cooke. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Dorothy Cooke.
John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and he was a former employee of Ford Motor Co. and a member of the Great Bridge A.F. & A.M. Lodge #257.
Left to cherish John's memory are his sons, Kevin Cooke (Angel), John K. Cooke and Jay E. Cooke (Jenny); his granddaughters, Jennifer, Abigail, Kaitlyn and Sophia Cooke; and his grandson, Kyle Cooke.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.