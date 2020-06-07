John Edward Cooke Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Cooke, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020 at the age of 85. John was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late John and Eva Cooke. Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Dorothy Cooke.

John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and he was a former employee of Ford Motor Co. and a member of the Great Bridge A.F. & A.M. Lodge #257.

Left to cherish John's memory are his sons, Kevin Cooke (Angel), John K. Cooke and Jay E. Cooke (Jenny); his granddaughters, Jennifer, Abigail, Kaitlyn and Sophia Cooke; and his grandson, Kyle Cooke.

A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved